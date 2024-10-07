Messy Mosaic
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
To Israel, with Love
Reflections on the One-Year Anniversary of October 7
Oct 7
•
Marissa Ward
51
Share this post
To Israel, with Love
marissaward.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
36
September 2024
What is Messy Mosaic?
The Case for Fluidity
Sep 15
•
Marissa Ward
4
Share this post
What is Messy Mosaic?
marissaward.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
July 2024
What Lies Beyond the Loneliness
Ok, so I did that thing where you launch a Substack, and after your first post, you go radio silent.
Jul 7
•
Marissa Ward
5
Share this post
What Lies Beyond the Loneliness
marissaward.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
January 2024
The Necessity of Heartbreak
Heartbreak gets a bad rep but what it has offered me is priceless
Jan 1
•
Marissa Ward
5
Share this post
The Necessity of Heartbreak
marissaward.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Marissa Ward
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts